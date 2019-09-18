Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid about parenting and some of the stresses that come along with it.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 54-year-old actress at The Palm in New York City about her new wine that debuted on Wednesday -- which is called Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc -- and she talked about sometimes enjoying a little bit of wine to wind down. Parker joked that wine helps when it comes to the hardships of being a mom to her three children with husband Matthew Broderick -- 16-year-old James, and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

"I love a glass of wine at night, I love it," Parker says. "I never thought that would be something I would say. It took me a really long time to understand the benefits. I don't know why. I think it was the three children hitting a certain age. I was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you not with your body inside a fridge finding a glass of wine somewhere?'"

"And it's not for everybody," she adds. "I will say there's lots of ways to alleviate stress, and I want to be very thoughtful about parenting. It's a wonder and it's chaotic and challenging and surprising, and it is often exhausting, and this is not the only way."

Parker says her kids don't ask her about her well-known creative and entrepreneurial endeavors. Rather, her household mirrors other typical households with children, especially when it comes to the conversations she has with James.

"It's school and interning and soccer, and conversations about university and how to spend time, and where's everyone's stuff that's missing?" she shares.

Parker says she can't imagine having to say goodbye to her son, who's currently a junior in high school, when he enters college.

"I can't know, I can't imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you've left them with everything they need, here and here," she says, pointing to her head and heart.

Parker shares that above all else, she wants to teach her kids to be curious and that success is not actually the endpoint.

"I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me," she notes. "I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined. And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?"

"What do you learn by something that seems scary or forbidden in some way?" she continues. "What is it like to try to do something that you feel you’re not good at? Or have a relationship with somebody in your classroom that on the surface would appear somebody that you're not going to connect with? I think the more we learn about each other and the more we run toward the unknown, the more empathy we build, the more understanding we have."

And when it comes to passing on her iconic Sex and the City wardrobe, Parker says she doesn't think that her daughters will want to wear all of it. She does acknowledge that she has "75 to 80 percent" of her wardrobe from the HBO show, which consists of basically all the clothes that designers didn't ask for back.

"People have been generous over the years and we have a pretty healthy archive," she acknowledges. "It's a picture of a time spent with a lot of talented designers."

