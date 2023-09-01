Sarah Michelle Gellar is angling for something particularly special for her 21st wedding anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr.!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate their 21 years of marriage, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the couple dancing at their wedding in Mexico. She also took the opportunity to suggest something a bit more lavish than the usual fire-themed gift that comes with the milestone anniversary.

"@realfreddieprinze what’s customary for 21 years? I believe it’s @celine or is it @loewe?!?," she cheekily captioned the post.

And just in case Prinze needed any other ideas, Kirstin Chenoweth added her two cents in the post's replies, suggesting, "Tiffany's?"

Prinze and Gellar met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating three years later. They got engaged soon after and tied the knot in Mexico in 2002. They've since welcomed two children -- Charlotte Grace, 13, and Rocky James, 11.

Every year, Gellar shares some humorously warm insight into their marriage with her anniversary post. Last year, she called out shock jock Howard Stern for how ferociously he grilled her beau in 2001 about getting married in his mid-20s and joked that he had such little faith in the pending nuptials that he bet Prinze the marriage wouldn't last 10 years.

The Cruel Intentions star was more than ready to collect as the couple celebrated two decades of lasting and thriving. She took to her Instagram Stories and posted screenshots of Prinze's interview on The Howard Stern Show, in which Stern tells the actor, "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last."

Prinze said, "Absolutely it will last" but Stern wasn't buying it, so much so that he told Prinze, "I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money.'" Prinze agreed and said he wanted to get their bet in writing, but Howard continued grilling Prinze, 25 at the time, about tying the knot.

Not only did she post the screenshots of the interview, but Gellar also tagged The Howard Stern Show and said, "What do you think?!?!" followed by "I think you owe us."

Prinze also reposted Gellar's Stories and added, "She will never forget." He also included two laugh-crying emojis.

It's safe to say that the couple's marriage has flourished, despite any outside doubts. And what makes their marriage work? Prinze and Gellar told ET back in 2020 that not sharing a bathroom is instrumental to a good marriage!

"That's my best advice," Gellar quipped. "Don't share a bathroom."

Prinze added, "If they stop making you laugh, then your days are numbered."

