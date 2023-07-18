The Prinze family are living it up in Italy!

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram Tuesday to share some photos from her family's vacation in the Italian city of Florence, where she's enjoying a bit of a. getaway with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their two kids, 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum posted a selfie on her feed of her and her hubby with the picturesque Florentine cityscape in the background, captioning the cute pic, "siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence."

She shared more from the start of their trip on her Instagram Stories, including a rare look at the pair's two children.

While she didn't give her followers a full look, Gellar did post a few family photos, instead placing heart emojis over the 10- and 13-year-old's faces.

One shot shows Prinze Jr. and Rocky taking in the sights, while another shot sees the couple with their daughter, Charlotte. Gellar also shared a few pics of her and her Scooby Doo co-star, as well as a family photo of the foursome as they enjoyed dinner and a night out in Florence.

instagram.com/sarahmgellar

instagram.com/sarahmgellar

instagram.com/sarahmgellar

"La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," Gellar captioned the family photo, which translates to "My family in Florence Italy."

instagram.com/sarahmgellar

The couple has kept their kids mostly off social media and away from public events. Charlotte did accompany her mother to a Los Angeles screening of her Netflix film, Do Revenge, last September. She also cheered on pal Selma Blair during her recent stint on Dancing With the Stars.

"I think my daughter takes the cake as the most excited. She almost gave up her 13th birthday to be able to be there for her first performance," Gellar previously told ET of Charlotte's support for Blair. "So I said, 'No, you don't give up, that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You have your 13th birthday. We'll go later.'"

As for their daughter following in her parents' famous footsteps, Gellar said, "I really need her to do a job where she can take care of me the rest of my life, and this is such an unbalanced industry. You know, I'd like something a little more secure, but I don't have a say in that," she joked at the time.

Gellar and Prinze Jr., meanwhile, have been married for over 20 years. The pair first met in 1997 while filming the hit horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, the actors' romance didn't officially start until three years later, in 2000. They got engaged a year later in 2001, and tied the knot in 2002.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Selma Blair's B-Day With Flashback Pics

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Wanted to Quit Acting After 'IKWYDLS'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects on 'Scooby-Doo' (Exclusive)

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Daughter Charlotte Wanting to Be an Actress (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery