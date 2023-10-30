Spooky season is here and Sarah Michelle Gellar is revealing what goes down at her home on Halloween and beyond with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10.

While the I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars don't hold back when it comes to nailing their epic costumes, they are more selective with their candy intake.

"Halloween is always one of the favorite holidays in our house. … It's always about going out and having a great time with your friends and being creative with your costumes. … I mean, when you have two actors, obviously we like dressing up. … Our favorite thing usually every year is our couple's costume," the actress, 46, told ET.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

As for their candy collecting ritual, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star explained, "One of the things we've always done to curb the amount of candy that our kids eat before we even start, we go through the candy that we're giving out and they get to put away a bunch of their favorites in a little bag with their name on it and then we usually go out trick or treating."

She added, "They can get as much as they want and then once we get home, we dump the candy to hand out again, so we're not just gorging ourselves all night and that way we can make sure that the candy is safe that they're eating."

When they aren't celebrating Halloween, the family of four still makes sure to keep things exciting by hosting game nights.

"Game nights are always fun. We've always made sure to carve out time to spend without just watching television or eating dinner. Board games and card games have always been a big tradition in our house, and it gets pretty competitive, but we look forward to it,” the Scream actress shared.

Some of their other go-tos: “Roblox obviously is very big in our house, as is Fortnite. … My husband is super into Sea of Thieves right now too."

Blizzard Entertainment

But Gellar's current favorite is Diablo IV: Season of Blood.

"I've known the game for a long time and if you're married to Freddie Prinze Jr., you always know what games are cool," she noted.

Gellar is so into it that she teamed up with the online game to help seek real vampire hunters through fan submissions where they will demonstrate their ability to defend humanity against blood seekers and nightwalkers.

"I want to see creativity. I know traditionally how to take care of this problem, but I want to see how you would do it," she said ahead of selecting the three finalists.

To submit your audition video and get the chance to win a bespoke Vampire hunting kit, personalized letter from Gellar, and Battle.net credits, use the tag Diablo's social media handle on Instagram, TikTok or X with the #DiabloHunters hashtag.

