Sarah Palin and Todd Palin Finalized Their Divorce in March

It's officially over between Sarah Palin and Todd Palin after 31 years of marriage. Based on court records, ET can confirm that the former couple finalized their divorce earlier this year, on March 25, after a non-contested hearing.

The news comes almost 10 months after Todd filed for divorce at an Alaska courthouse, which also happened to be the same day as his 55th birthday. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Todd cited the cause of their split as an "incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife." Todd requested joint custody of their youngest son, 12-year-old Trig. They are also parents to Track, 31, Bristol, 29, Willow, 26 and Piper, 19.People was first to report the finalized divorce news.

Sarah and Todd were high school sweethearts, and eloped in August 1988. Following the birth of Track in 1989, Sarah helped in Todd's commercial fishing business. She later began a career in politics, which led to her governorship in Alaska from 2006 to 2009. Sarah and her family rose to fame when she was announced as John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

In November 2019, the 55-year-old politician said in an interview with Christian author James Dobson that she found out that her husband wanted to call it quits via an email from his legal counsel.

"I found out from an email from an attorney saying that she was hired and that was on June 19th, I'll never forget it," she revealed. "It was devastating. I thought I got shot... Except for the death of a child, I don't know what could be more [painful]."

At the time, she said that they were going to counseling and that "it's not over, over," adding, "Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don't like that whole system. It makes no sense to me."

Sarah went on to say that "God doesn't want families to split up...Marriage is so extremely important as foundation of our nation."

