The Palin family is celebrating their latest additions!

Sarah Palin is putting her and her estranged husband, Todd Palin's, differences aside to meet their daughter, Willow's, new twin girls. The former governor of Alaska took to Instagram on Monday to share a handful of photos of her adorable granddaughters, Banks and Blaise. The first pic shows her and Todd smiling wide and each holding a baby girl.

"Banks&Blaise!! 💕💕 BlessingX2 💕💕 Congratulations Willow & Ricky = and then there were four💕💕," Sarah wrote. The slideshow also includes photos of Willow with her little ones, her grandparents holding the babies and more sweet snaps.

The 25-year-old new mom introduced the world to her twin bundles of joy that same day.

"Banks and Blaise... we are so in love with you girls ❤️," Willow captioned the super precious pic of her baby girls sleeping peacefully in pink-and-white polka dot onesies on top of a pink knit blanket.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently opened up about her split from Todd. The two tied the knot in 1988, officially filed for divorce in September, one week after their 31st anniversary. Though they have filed for divorce, Sarah said that "it's not over yet," in a recent interview.

"We're going through counseling now, so it's not over, over," she said. "Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don't like that whole system. It makes no sense to me."

Sarah went on to say that "God doesn't want families to split up," adding that "marriage is so extremely important as foundation of our nation."

For more on their split, watch below.

