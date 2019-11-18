Congrats are in order for Sarah Palin's daughter, Willow, who welcomed two adorable baby girls!

The 25-year-old new mom announced the news with a heartwarming snapshot she shared to Instagram on Monday, introducing the world to her twin bundles of joy.

"Banks and Blaise... we are so in love with you girls ❤️" Willow captioned the super precious pic of her baby girls sleeping peacefully in pink and white polka dot onesies on top of a pink knit blanket.

Willow first announced that she and her husband, Ricky Bailey, were getting ready to welcome twins back in May, with a sweet post in which she also said that they were expecting the babies to arrive in December -- so it appears that Christmas has come early for the new parents.

Willow, 25, and her husband, Ricky Bailey, first got engaged in December 2017, before tying the knot in September 2018.

With her forthcoming twins, Willow will be joining her older sister, Bristol, in motherhood. Bristol, 28, is the mother of three kids including 10-year-old son, Tripp, as well as daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2.

For more on the children of the Palin family, check out the video below.

