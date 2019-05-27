Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Announces She's Pregnant with Twins

Willow Palin revealed on Monday that she's going to be a mom.

The daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin revealed the news in an Instagram post featuring a framed announcement -- reading "And then there were four" -- surrounded by baby clothes, sage and other natural elements.

"@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" she captioned the pic. "Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

Willow, 24, and her husband, Ricky Bailey, first got engaged in December 2017, before tying the knot in September 2018.

Congrats to the happy couple!

With her forthcoming twins, Willow will be joining her older sister, Bristol, in motherhood. Bristol, 28, is the mother of three kids including 10-year-old son, Tripp, as well as daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2.

For more on the children of the Palin family, check out the video below.

