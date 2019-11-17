Bristol Palin is taking her romance with boyfriend, Janson Moore, to social media.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old former Teen Mom OG star posted a photo of her and Moore on the sidelines of the Texas A&M football game, captioning it with a heart-eyes emoji. Both proudly wear the school's colors, maroon and white, for the sweet pic.

"Okeyyyy!" Palin's mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, commented on the post, adding a football emoji.

Moore was the team's quarterback during his time as an Aggie. Now, he's a medical sales rep. He also posted the photo, captioning it, "James 1:17," referring to the bible verse.

Palin's relationship with Moore is her first publicized romance since she and her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, ended their marriage. The couple were married in June 2016 and parted ways in February 2018.

Palin and Meyer, who share two daughters, Atlee, 2, and Sailor, 3, finalized their divorce six months after their separation. Their tumultuous marriage played out on Teen Mom OG, which she left after just one season.

"I don't think I'll ever get remarried, ever," she told her sisters on the show. "My parents have been married 30 years, like, of course that would be so incredible to have that. But my thoughts on it have changed so much."

Later in the episode, Palin's sisters started trying to set her up with someone new. They joked about finding her a cowboy in Texas, where she's currently living.

"Hell to the nah!" she responded. "I've only dated one guy that wasn't from Alaska and look what happened. Learned my lesson. No, I don't want to date ever!"

The Dancing With the Stars alum also has a 10-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

See more on Palin below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom OG': Sarah Palin Supports Daughter Bristol After Split From Husband Dakota Meyer Embed Code Restart

Bristol Palin Announces She's Done With 'Teen Mom OG': 'It Wasn’t a Fit For Me'

Bristol Palin and Ex Dakota Meyer Agree to Stop Fighting After 'Teen Mom OG' Reunion

Bristol Palin Slams MTV for ‘Inaccuracies and False Narratives’ in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Portrayal

Related Gallery