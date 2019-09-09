Sarah Palin's Husband Files for Divorce After 31 Years of Marriage

Sarah Palin and her husband, Todd, are going their separate ways.

Todd filed for divorce at an Alaska courthouse on Friday, ET confirms. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Todd cited the cause of their split as an "incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife."

Todd reportedly requested joint custody of his and Sarah's 11-year-old son, Trig. Their other children -- 30-year-old Track, 28-year-old Bristol, 25-year-old Willow and 18-year-old Piper -- are all legal adults.

Sarah and Todd were high school sweethearts, and eloped in August 1988. Following the birth of their first child, Track, in 1989, Sarah helped in Todd's commercial fishing business. She later began a career in politics, which led to her governorship in Alaska from 2006 to 2009. Sarah and her family rose to fame when she was announced as John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

The politician's quirky personality made her a staple of Saturday Night Live skits, and after the election, she showed the world what her lifestyle was really like on reality TV. Sarah Palin's Alaska debuted on TLC in 2010 and aired for one season.

Sarah and Todd's daughter, Bristol, appeared on Dancing With the Stars that fall. Bristol -- who welcomed her first child soon after her 18th birthday -- joined the cast of Teen Mom OG last year. She quit the show in April.

See more on the Palin family in the video below.

