Sarah Paulson is sharing one of her dream roles. The 47-year-old Bravo superfan appeared on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, and shared why she'd love to play Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson.

"I would just like to play Vicki. I just wanna play Vicki," Paulson revealed. "Vicki is a very fascinating person to me."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In the same interview, Paulson praised her American Crime Story co-star, Beanie Feldstein, for her performance in Broadway's Funny Girl. Feldstein exited the production early, and Lea Michele will next take on the role of Fanny Brice.

"I saw it twice and I thought that Beanie was remarkable," Paulson said. She was extraordinary on opening night. I went again in June, right after she had COVID. I went to see her first performance back after she hadn't been on that stage for over 10 days and hadn't been singing or anything, and she just blew my mind and was even better."

Paulson further gushed over Feldstein, calling the 29-year-old actress "one of the great, great new young performers."

"She's so young. Sometimes I just look at that little face and I'm just like, 'You're just this little, little baby Beanie,'" Paulson said. "I suspect we have not seen the last of her by a great long shot. She's an extraordinary talent and an even better person, if such a thing is possible."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Impeachment' Star Sarah Paulson Shares Her Initial Reaction to Seeing Herself as Linda Tripp (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lizzo and Sarah Paulson Go Full 'AHS' in Funny TikToks

Sarah Paulson Is Radiant in Red Voluminous Gown at 2021 Emmys

Sarah Paulson Has 'Regret' About Wearing Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp

Related Gallery