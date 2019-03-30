Saturday Night Live took a swipe at Jussie Smollett over the weekend, following the charges against the actor being dropped earlier this week.

The sketch opened on a producers' meeting for Fox's Empire, with Lee Daniels (Kenan Thompson) at the head of the table as they met with Smollett's lawyer (played by the night's host Sandra Oh).

After waiting for Smollett to finally show up, the actor stumbled in with a MAGA hat, some bruises under his eyes and a bag from a grocery store.

"I'm so sorry I'm late. You are not gonna believe what just happened to me. I got attacked, again!" Smollett said, to a room full of dubious producers.

When asked why he was carrying a shopping bag, the frazzled Smollett explained, "I don't know. I think it's a bag of clues? Look guys,the killer left me a bag of clues!"

"What killer? You're still alive!" one producer asked, as Smollett pulled out some of the "clues" including crest white strips, three cardboard 'K's and a Teletubby that he called "the gay one."

"I guess we should just call the police then," one of the other producers suggested, before Smollett shot the idea down quickly.

Soon after, the board brought up their decision to fire Smollett from the show, which immediately outraged the actor.

"I made this show!" he yelled. "I'm the gay Lee Daniels!"

"Jussie, I'm the gay Lee Daniels!" Daniels shot back, before the actor stormed out to the room, only to return moments later with a medical brace around his neck.

"You won't believe what just happened!" he declared, as the sketch came to an end.

Smollett made an emergency court appearance on Tuesday in Chicago, where he found out he will no longer face charges for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime back in January.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office told ET in a statement, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

The decision to drop charges came less than two weeks after Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16 felony counts he was indicted on earlier this month.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Oh Hilariously Does Away With Self-Control in New 'SNL' Promo

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Jussie Smollett Scandal in Hilarious 'Shark Tank' Parody

Chris Rock Boldly Jokes About Jussie Smollett at 2019 NAACP Image Awards

Related Gallery