Savannah Guthrie is standing by her fashion choices.

The Today co-host took to Twitter on Tuesday to clap back at a viewer who criticized the show's producers for dressing her in what they called a "fugly" dress. As Guthrie, who wore a Derek Lam dress that day, told the troll, it's not producers who tell her what to wear every day -- she's responsible for her ensembles.

"I dress myself! Don’t blame the producers!" she replied to the since-deleted comment, as Mindy Kaling expressed her support.

"I love your outfits! Literally wish there was a website to find out what everything is," the actress said.

I love your outfits. Literally wish there was a website to find out what everything is! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 20, 2018

Guthrie also noted that for every fan who hates her outfits, there's another one who loves them. "Twitter in a nutshell 😂 #love #hate," she captioned a screenshot of fans' divided opinions on her look.

Tuesday isn't the first time Guthrie has found herself shutting down the haters. The 46-year-old also slammed commenters in May, who asked if she was pregnant after she wore an unflattering dress on the Today show.

