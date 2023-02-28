Savannah Guthrie Leaves in Middle of 'Today' Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday's broadcast of Today, the 51-year-old anchor began the show at the 7 a.m. hour. However, by the end of the 8 o'clock hour, Guthrie's co-anchors, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Carson Daly, announced that she would not be appearing for the rest of the broadcast.
"It has been an interesting morning for us," Jones said. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great. She took a COVID test, it came back positive. So of course as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up."
Jones ended her message with some love for her fellow anchor. "So Savannah, we love you," Jones added as she blew a kiss to the camera. "Wishing you a speeding recovery."
Adding some light to the situation, Roker playfully scooted outside of the frame as Daily asked "Al, where you going? Where you headed?"
Roker quipped, "Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah."
This is the third time that Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The anchor tested positive in May 2022 -- which caused her to stay home and miss five days of the broadcast. Prior, Guthrie tested positive in January 2022.
Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received the booster.
News of Guthrie leaving early also comes after her fellow co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, has been absent from the daily broadcast. Kotb's last appearance was during a pre-taped Presidents' Day episode. Today nor Kotb has yet to address her absence.
