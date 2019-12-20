Savannah Guthrie had the best present for her Today co-hosts this year!

The 47-year-old morning show host, who's been absent from the NBC series as of late following a serious eye injury, delighted her co-workers when she attended their annual holiday party on Thursday night.

On Friday's episode of Today, Willie Geist and Hoda Kotb recounted the excitement that came when Guthrie stepped into the soiree.

"Speaking of holiday treats by the way, we got one yesterday when Savannah stopped by our holiday party," Geist said. "It's the first time a lot of us have seen her since her eye surgery."

"She was doing great. She was there with her mother, Nancy, and she said, 'You all are a sight for sore eye.' Singular. She's only seeing out of one of them now," he quipped.

As for Kotb, she called the whole thing "a shocker."

"I was just tooling around doing what we do at parties and Savannah walked in and I said, 'Oh my gosh. What a great day!'" she mused. "It was a lot of fun."

According to Geist, Guthrie is "on track" and "feeling really well."

"She'll be back soon," Kotb added.

We got quite the holiday treat on Thursday! @savannahguthrie stopped by the TODAY holiday party, and it was the first time we saw her since her eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/dYDsRbbBpw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2019

Guthrie was clearly excited to be able to attend the bash, even sharing snaps from the party on Instagram.

"Reunited and it feels so good," she captioned the pics. "Loving up on my @todayshow girls at the TODAY holiday party 🎉 🎄"

During a phone call on Thursday's episode of the morning show, Guthrie gave an update on how she's feeling after sustaining a torn retina last month while playing with her 3-year-old son, Charley, and undergoing surgery to repair it.

"Everything is just as it should be. I don't have my vision back yet, but I'm going to get it back," she said. "And everything's on track... I'm so grateful."

As for when she'll return to Today, Guthrie revealed that it likely won't be until after the holidays.

"I was kind of wishing I could come at the end of this week, but the truth is I still can't see out of that right eye and also it looks a little weird," she said. "When the surgery was first done I looked like I got punched in the face. It was very swollen. Now it looks pretty normal, but I can't see."

Watch the video below for more on Guthrie's injury:

