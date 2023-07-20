The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and open to everyone. While many of us look forward to the rare discounts on designer shoes and luxury skin care, what expecting parents should know is that the annual sale actually features tons of deals on baby gear. Featuring waitlist-inducing items from parent-loved brands, Nordstrom's sale can save you hundreds on big ticket items like car seats, strollers, and high chairs.

Last year, the Nuna Rava Convertible Car Seat was one of the most popular items purchased during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and it is being steeply discounted again right now. This rarely discounted car seat is on sale for $400, which is $150 off the original price.

With its adjustable style, the Nuna Rava is designed to allow kids up to 50 pounds to ride back-facing in the car for longer. The car seat grows with your little one who can then sit in it forward-facing until they are 65 pounds.

The aircraft-certified car seat's safety and convenience features include an adjustable harness, reinforced belt path and a durable all-steel frame. Nuna's ventilation panels help to ensure your baby doesn't wake up sweaty and cranky during longer trips. And, let’s not forget the 10 head support positions and adjustable foot rest. Plus, an optional sippy cup holders on each side.

The easy installation alone is well worth the price. Nuna makes life even easier by including recline-angle guides that clearly confirm the perfect riding angle. Just remember, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through Sunday, August 6 and popular items go out of stock. We recommend saving 27% on the Nuna Rava car seat before it's sold out.

