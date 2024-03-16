Sales & Deals

Save 35% on the Best Nolah Mattresses Before Sleep Week Ends

Nolah Mattress Sleep Week Sale
Nolah Mattress
Updated: 2:34 PM PDT, March 16, 2024

Sleep Week is almost over, but you can still save 35% on Nolah's top-rated mattresses for a better night's rest.

Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, there is one big one that you can: your mattress. Through Sunday, March 17, Nolah's award-winning mattresses are 35% off during the brand's big Sleep Week 2024 sale

While mattress shopping can be expensive, you can save big on some of the best mattresses for side sleepers and for combination sleepers. The Nolah mattress sale is also including two free pillows worth $149 with your mattress for even dreamier savings.

Shop Nolah's Sleep Week Sale

Whether you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler all night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress.

The clock is ticking on some of the best mattress deals of the season. From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah mattress deals being offering for Sleep Awareness Week to sleep soundly through the night.

Nolah Signature 12”

Nolah Signature 12”
Nolah

Nolah Signature 12”

Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. 

$1,799 $1,169

Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,624

Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11”

Nolah Natural 11”
Nolah

Nolah Natural 11”

Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool.

$2,099 $1,364

Shop Now

Nolah Original 10”

Nolah Original 10”
Nolah

Nolah Original 10”

Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. 

$1,449 $942

Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10"

Nolah Nurture 10"
Nolah

Nolah Nurture 10"

Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years.

$919 $597

Shop Now

For even more Sleep Week savings, check out Brooklinen's sale on bedding and the best sleeper sofa deals happening at Wayfair.

