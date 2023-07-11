Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members across every category — even including dental care. There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because we found game-changing Waterpik water flossers steeply discounted today. There are deals on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Shop the Waterpik Deals

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle. That's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help — and for Prime Day, this best-selling device is on sale for 50% off its normal price of $100. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

Now through tomorrow, July 12, you don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect, five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is included in Amazon's Prime Day sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best Waterpik Prime Day deals to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation. $100 $50 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Up to 60% Off Kate Somerville Skincare for Amazon Prime Day

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphones at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals During Amazon Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on E-Bikes to Cruise Comfortably This Summer

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

Save Big on Black+Decker's Portable Air Conditioner During Prime Day

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $11 for Prime Day

TikTok Is Obsessed with this CosRx Snail Mucin Serum

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machine Deals

iRobot Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Prime Day