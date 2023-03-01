From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following.

Now through Friday, March 10, shoppers can save 15% on every Augustinus Bader product at Dermstore. The entire line-up of luxury products is on sale when you use the code REFRESH at checkout.

Shop Augustinus Bader Deals

If you're new to Augustinus Bader and are unsure of where to start, we recommend starting with The Rich Cream — an upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream. Using clean technology, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the brand, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Augustinus Bader's science-forward moisturizers and eye creams work to boost the body’s natural renewal process, which results in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a regulated moisture balance. Ahead, see what all the hype is about and shop the best Augustinus Bader deals at Dermstore before the sale ends.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredient soak into your skin creating an optimal environment for repair and renewal. $290 $247 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage, and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. $220 $187 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$185 $157 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

