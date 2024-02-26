Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less.

In honor of International Women's Day 2024, which is on March 8 this year, Foreo is giving ET readers exclusive access to big deals on its latest skincare devices. Not only are bestsellers currently 25% off, but you can also get an extra 10% off with code VIP10 at checkout.

Shop the FOREO Sale

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's technologically-advanced and age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Shop the best skincare deals from this secret Foreo sale below.

Foreo Luna 4 Foreo Foreo Luna 4 The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $279 $188 With code VIP10 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 3 Foreo Foreo UFO 3 This sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to reduce signs of aging and hydrate skin, according to the brand. $359 $242 With code VIP10 Shop Now

Foreo Bear 2 Foreo Foreo Bear 2 Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $399 $269 With code VIP10 Shop Now

Foreo Iris 2 Foreo Foreo Iris 2 Inspired by ancient acupressure techniques, and revolutionized by FOREO’s patented T-Sonic massage pulsations, the IRIS 2 is clinically proven to help with signs of aging around the eyes, while reducing eye strain and relieving dry, tired eyes. $179 $121 With code VIP10 Shop Now

Foreo Kiwi Foreo Foreo Kiwi Get rid of deep-rooted blackheads, whiteheads, oil and other facial impurities with Foreo's blackhead remover & vacuum suction device. With its vacuum suction and blue LED technology, KIWI eliminates acne-causing bacteria that gets stuck in your pores. $129 $87 With code VIP10 Shop Now

