Walmart’s Beauty Glow Up Event Is Here With Epic Deals on Makeup, Skincare, Haircare and More

La Mer Eye Concentrate
La Mer
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:15 PM PDT, April 18, 2024

Walmart's Spring Beauty Glow Up Event is on now through April 28. Shop the best beauty deals available today.

Now that the flowers are blooming and the birds are chirping, your floors and widows aren't the only things that need spring cleaning. It's time to freshen up your beauty routine for the new season. Take Walmart's Beauty Glow Up Event as your sign to start because these deals are most definitely worth making room on your vanity for.

Now through April 28, the Walmart Beauty Glow Up sale is serving up massive markdowns on big-name brands. You can replenish your favorite skin care, makeup and hair care with deals on best-selling beauty products across every category for up to 75% off. 

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart beauty sale includes unbelievable discounts on Laneige, Foreo, SkinCeuticals, La Mer and so much more. We even found the coveted Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic hair dryer for as much as $190 off. The best part is that each week this month, the retailer's savings page will reload with new deals.

Don't miss the chance to save on spring must-haves before they're gone. Ahead, shop the best Walmart Beauty Glow Up Event deals that are available now.

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39 $24

Shop Now

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Corrective Serum

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Corrective Serum
Walmart

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Corrective Serum

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Functional Serum is a powerhouse skincare solution designed to deliver intense hydration and overall skin rejuvenation. This advanced serum is said to boost skin's moisture levels, plump up fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance skin firmness.

$110 $83

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $37

Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$196 $58

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $40

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28 $19

Shop Now

Foreo LUNA Mini 2

Foreo LUNA Mini 2
Walmart

Foreo LUNA Mini 2

Indulge in a skincare workout for a clear, fresh and even-looking complexion. This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results. 

$139 $72

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24 $19

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $48

Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long - Refurbished

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long - Refurbished
Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long - Refurbished

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is $150 off during the Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event. Though refurbished, it’s in excellent condition and comes with all the attachments you need for a salon-worthy blowout.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum

This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness.

$105 $55

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $69

Shop Now

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler
Walmart

L'Ange Hair Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

This lightweight, ergonomic styling tool comes with a cooling fan and tiny air vents that cool on contact to lock in your style, while the easy-to-use clip makes styling a breeze.

$119 $79

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $64

Shop Now

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Walmart

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off.

$43 $25

Shop Now

