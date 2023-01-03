For home cooks, the start of a new year brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or finally add some stylish dishes and drinkware to your cabinets, Our Place just kicked off their New Year Sale, during which the iconic Always Pan is 31% off.

An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Regularly $145, the Always Pan at $99 is only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen over Black Friday. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential. You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh ahead of all the family meals 2023 has in store.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $99 Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this year.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $40 Shop Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $35 Shop Now

Mug Set Our Place Mug Set Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest. $40 $30 Shop Now

Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent housewarming and wedding gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan, ovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers.

Mini Always Pan Our Place Mini Always Pan The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more. $115 Shop Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 Shop Now

Mini Perfect Pot Our Place Mini Perfect Pot A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta. $125 Shop Now

Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.

Precise Paring Knife Our Place Precise Paring Knife See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. $40 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

