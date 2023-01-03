Shopping

Save Up to 31% On The Always Pan and More Kitchenware at Our Place's New Year Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Our Place New Year Sale
Our Place

For home cooks, the start of a new year brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or finally add some stylish dishes and drinkware to your cabinets, Our Place just kicked off their New Year Sale, during which the iconic Always Pan is 31% off. 

Shop the Our Place Sale

An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Regularly $145, the Always Pan at $99 is only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen over Black Friday. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential. You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh ahead of all the family meals 2023 has in store. 

Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.

$145$99

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this year.

Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$40
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$35
Mug Set
Mug Set
Our Place
Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40$30

Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent housewarming and wedding gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Panovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers. 

Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $110 off.

$310
Mini Always Pan
Mini Always Pan
Our Place
Mini Always Pan

The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more.

$115
Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Cast Iron Always Pan

The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version. 

$155
The Perfect Pot
The Perfect Pot
Our Place
The Perfect Pot

Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming.

$165
Mini Perfect Pot
Mini Perfect Pot
Our Place
Mini Perfect Pot

A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta.

$125

Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now. 

Walnut Cutting Board
Walnut Cutting Board
Our Place
Walnut Cutting Board

A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 

$95
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170
Precise Paring Knife
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
Our Place
Precise Paring Knife

See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 

$40
Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place
Serrated Slicing Knife

A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 

$60
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyday Chef's Knife
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife

Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 

$70
Spruce Steamer
Our Place Spruce Steamer
Our Place
Spruce Steamer

Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

$30

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Meal Kit Deals: Blue Apron, HelloFresh and More

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Drops to Lowest Price

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon — Shop Her Picks