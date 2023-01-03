Save Up to 31% On The Always Pan and More Kitchenware at Our Place's New Year Sale
For home cooks, the start of a new year brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or finally add some stylish dishes and drinkware to your cabinets, Our Place just kicked off their New Year Sale, during which the iconic Always Pan is 31% off.
An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Regularly $145, the Always Pan at $99 is only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen over Black Friday. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential. You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh ahead of all the family meals 2023 has in store.
Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.
The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this year.
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.
Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent housewarming and wedding gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan, ovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers.
Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $110 off.
The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more.
The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version.
Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming.
A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta.
Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.
A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice.
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife.
See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro.
A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty.
Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife.
Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.
