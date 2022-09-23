Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad Cookware at the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the start of fall has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the holiday feasts, Sur La Table is hosting a sale on everything you need from pots and pans to dutch ovens and cocottes. Now through Monday, September 26, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has huge savings on beloved cookware from top brands, such as Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad. 

In honor of Sur La Table's 50th anniversary, you can save up to 50% on favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning holiday gatherings or getting a head start on gift shopping, the Sur La Table savings event has huge discounts to help make meals more memorable.

This weekend, you can find your new go-to piece for the kitchen that is both versatile and chic. Whether you prefer enameled cast-iron or stainless steel, Sur La Table has high-quality cookware and bakeware on sale at unbeatable prices. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and shop the best deals at the Sur La Table Anniversary sale

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.

Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $130 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors. 

$380$250
Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.
Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table
Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt.

Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile cocotte, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. 

$514$200
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.

$210$130
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Sur La Table
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save on 10 pieces of GreenPan's top-rated cookware to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.

$1,100$540
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table
Staub Oval Bakers, Set Of 2

A perfect gift for the baker in your life, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage. 

$129$50
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte

Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset add a touch of French charm to any table. 

$32$22
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt
Sur La Table
Staub Petite Round Oven, 1.5 Qt

This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot. 

$286$200
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Sur La Table
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville

The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.  

$255$180
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.

This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful. 

$614$430
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set
Sur La Table
Limited Edition Miyabi Hibana 7pc Block Set

This exclusive 7-piece collection features handles that are triple-riveted and have curved, ergonomic bolsters for the utmost comfort preferred by professional chefs. 

$1,202$480

