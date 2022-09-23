Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the start of fall has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the holiday feasts, Sur La Table is hosting a sale on everything you need from pots and pans to dutch ovens and cocottes. Now through Monday, September 26, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has huge savings on beloved cookware from top brands, such as Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad.

Shop Sur La Table's Sale

In honor of Sur La Table's 50th anniversary, you can save up to 50% on favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning holiday gatherings or getting a head start on gift shopping, the Sur La Table savings event has huge discounts to help make meals more memorable.

This weekend, you can find your new go-to piece for the kitchen that is both versatile and chic. Whether you prefer enameled cast-iron or stainless steel, Sur La Table has high-quality cookware and bakeware on sale at unbeatable prices. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and shop the best deals at the Sur La Table Anniversary sale.

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. Sur La Table Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile cocotte, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. $514 $200 Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset add a touch of French charm to any table. $32 $22 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Viral Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Are $150 Off Right Now

Our Place Launches A Mini Version of the Cast Iron Always Pan

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon

The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

The Best Blenders To Shop at Amazon