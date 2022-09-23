Save Up to 50% on Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad Cookware at the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the start of fall has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the holiday feasts, Sur La Table is hosting a sale on everything you need from pots and pans to dutch ovens and cocottes. Now through Monday, September 26, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has huge savings on beloved cookware from top brands, such as Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad.
In honor of Sur La Table's 50th anniversary, you can save up to 50% on favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you are planning holiday gatherings or getting a head start on gift shopping, the Sur La Table savings event has huge discounts to help make meals more memorable.
This weekend, you can find your new go-to piece for the kitchen that is both versatile and chic. Whether you prefer enameled cast-iron or stainless steel, Sur La Table has high-quality cookware and bakeware on sale at unbeatable prices. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and shop the best deals at the Sur La Table Anniversary sale.
Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $130 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors.
Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile cocotte, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more.
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save on 10 pieces of GreenPan's top-rated cookware to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.
A perfect gift for the baker in your life, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage.
Great for individual dishes and desserts like French onion soup or crème brûlée, these adorable cocottes from Le Creuset add a touch of French charm to any table.
This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot.
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful.
This exclusive 7-piece collection features handles that are triple-riveted and have curved, ergonomic bolsters for the utmost comfort preferred by professional chefs.
