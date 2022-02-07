Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Give Rare Glimpse Into Their Home Life in Super Bowl Spot
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are giving Super Bowl fans a look into their relationship and home life in a new commercial for Amazon's Alexa.
In the Super Bowl spot, Jost shows Johansson Alexa's game day prep, which includes dimming the lights, turning on the game, and even chilling some rosé.
"It's like she can read your mind," Johansson says, sending the pair into an alternate scenario where Alexa can, in fact, read their minds.
They're seen in bed together and when Johansson starts talking to Jost first thing in the morning, Alexa says, "Ordering fresh mint mouthwash extra strength."
When Johansson rehearses a cringeworthy scene from a new play that's starting on March 8, Alexa says, "Setting reminder to fake your own death on March 8," as Jost rushes to silence the device.
In another scene, the couple are watching a romantic movie and Jost asks, "When you have to do those love scenes with hot guys, is that fun or is that the worst?"
"It's the worst!" Johansson insists as Alexa plays Fleetwood Mac's "Tell Me Lies."
"It's probably better Alexa can't read your mind," Jost says at the end of the commercial.
The couple tied the knot in October 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021.
In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Johansson shared that the commercial is "a pretty realistic rendering of our home life."
