Scarlett Johansson knows how to turn heads on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old actress was simply divine while arriving at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Johansson looked stunning in a beautiful custom Armani Privé teal blue luminous silk gown, which featured a plunging neckline.

For her beauty look, Johansson's locks were pulled back into a tight updo, giving plenty of focus to her dazzling statement earrings and bright red lip.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

The back of the dress was just as stunning, accentuated by crystal embroidery on the straps, showing off Johansson's massive back tattoo.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Johansson was joined by her fiance, Colin Jost, who looked handsome as ever in a navy blue tux and matching bow tie.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

The outing comes just two days after Johansson was a no-show at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The blonde beauty had to pull out last minute after becoming unexpectedly sick just hours before the ceremony.

"It was food poisoning," her rep told ET. "All is OK."

Sunday night will be an exciting one for Johansson, who got triple the love from her fellow actors with nominations for two projects. The actress is dual-nominated for her roles in Marriage Story as well as the WWII satire, Jojo Rabbit. She, along with the Jojo Rabbit cast, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The Black Widow star has been an awards season standout for her two critically acclaimed pictures. Earlier this week, she also received dual Oscar nominations for her Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story roles.

"Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jo Jo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career," she said in a statement following her nominations. "I am deeply humbled by the Academy’s recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I’ve been so fortunate to collaborate with."

We'll see if Johansson adds a couple more trophies to her collection.

