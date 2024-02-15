Scheana Shay is weighing in on whether or not she could join The Traitors as anything but a faithful.

Talking with ET’s Hope Sloop from a Television Critics Association event on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, responded to current Traitors cast member and Below Deck star Kate Chastain naming her as someone she would love to see on an upcoming installment of the U.S. reality competition program.

Kate, 41, told ET hours earlier that while she thinks that Scheana would be fun to watch partake in the game – which airs on Peacock and is hosted by Alan Cumming – she has serious doubts that the VPR star could pull off devious and dastardly to win the $250,000 up for grabs.

"I think Scheana is just really sweet and really earnest, and I love those qualities about her, but I don't think she'd make a great traitor," Kate said.

So, how does Scheana feel about Kate’s assertions? She says that the Below Deck star and veteran Traitors competitor could not have been more on the mark.

"I completely agree, watching them like I couldn't do that," Scheana said, laughing. "I am, not, you know, Parvati [Shallow] or someone who is on who was on Survivor or Big Brother – those manipulating, scheming, lying to people sort of shows. I do think it would be fun but because I just have such a heart,” she said, cutting herself off before definitively confirming that she couldn’t pull off a hoodwink in the name of the game.

Parvati, 41, is a five-time Survivor alum and a one-time winner of the million-dollar prize. She is currently starring on The Traitors as one of the villainous figures in the Scottish castle, acting alongside Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks and Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling to kill off the "faithful" players.

In publicly stating her hesitancy to take on a role filled with lies, secrecy and a healthy dose of backstabbing, however, Scheana acknowledged that it could be possible that she would be selected as one of the castle's villains, should she be chosen to compete.

"Maybe they would pick me as a traitor," she said. "Because they would think since I’ve already put this out there, no one would suspect me because I am so nice."

"I feel like I would be queen of the faithfuls but that's also so obvious. I could be a traitor and pretend I'm being a faithful -- I don't know, I am very into that show, though," the "One More Time" singer added.

While the reality TV icon told ET that she would certainly be down to join as she's a massive fan, she struggles with the idea of leaving her 3-year-old daughter, Summer, as she has never been away from her for more than a couple days. Scheana shares Summer with her husband of nearly three years, Brock Davies.

The other major issue that could present a problem for Scheana's longevity in the castle? She may be too trusting of those who she already knows in the game, saying she would be "so loyal to her friends, even if they were traitors in disguise."

All things considered -- including her own doubts -- Scheana said that she is still interested in the potential of competing in the Peacock series, which is currently airing season 2 and was recently picked up for season 3.

"I'm not saying no. Make me an offer, I’ll see if the timing works with my schedule," Scheana told ET.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

