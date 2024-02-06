Scheana Shay is opening up about a challenging time. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the "Apples" singer revealed that she's had some difficulties since welcoming her 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, with her husband, Brock Davies.

"Since having Summer, I knew there was something wrong with me. It took me a little over a year to open up to anyone about that, but postpartum OCD attaches to your worst fears and it shows you them in your head," Scheana said in a confessional. "It took me almost a year to be able to do anything alone with my daughter, so outside of my immediate family, we haven't really let anyone watch Summer on their own yet."

The episode showed Scheana trying to conquer her fear by having her longtime pal, Tori, come over to watch Summer while her mom, Erika, was also present. The move was a thrill for Brock, who'd been asking to hire a babysitter "for a while."

When Tori showed up to the house, Brock expressed his feelings and Scheana was quick to break down in tears.

"I just miss my wife having a good day. Before we had Summer, we were just this juggernaut of getting things done," Brock said in a confessional. "Now, for Scheana, day-to-day simple tasks become monumental and overwhelming. It's a lot of thought process... If there's a lot of what ifs, we don't get anything done."

While Scheana acknowledged the challenges, she expressed a want to get better, telling the cameras, "I'm hoping I can get to a place where I'm not afraid to do things alone with my daughter, where I don't worry about something bad happening to her every day, or to Brock, or to my mom."

"I want to be able to enjoy living in the moment and not think that this could be the last moment," she added.

When ET spoke to Scheana ahead of VPR's season 11 premiere, she admitted that it was "honestly the most difficult season I've ever filmed."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

