Scheana Shay is spilling some A-list tea. When the reality star participated in a game of Never Have I Ever with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on Tuesday's episode, the topic of orgies came up and some dirt came out.

It all started when Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, discussed a sexual encounter he once had that his wife likened to an orgy. Then, in a confessional, a producer asked Scheana when she had been in an orgy.

"It was with an A-list celebrity," Scheana answered, before hinting that the person in question was John Mayer by referencing his hit 2001 song, "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

"Once upon a time my body was a wonderland," she said with a smirk. "I'll say that."

Scheana has previously spoken about her alleged relationship with the singer. In fact, during a 2020 appearance on ACTIONPARK MEDIA's Flashbacks podcast, Scheana claimed that she'd once been in a six month-long throuple with John, whom she's said to have met in 2008 when she was a waitress at the Grand Havana Room.

That's way in her past now, though, as Scheana has been married to Brock since 2022. When VPR's midseason trailer was released earlier this month, however, it made it look as if there was trouble ahead for the couple.

"I don't think you and I are going to be together forever," Scheana tells her crying husband in the trailer.

Then, while speaking to Tom Sandoval about his affair with Rachel Leviss, Scheana hints that trust led to her relationship woes.

"I now have f**ked up thoughts about Brock and Lala [Kent], one of my best friends, because I'm like, 'Oh my god, could someone do that to me?'" she yells at Tom. "You did that!"

During Tuesday night's episode, Scheana and Brock argued about her unease with hiring a nanny, a topic that has come up often this season.

"Lower the tone, Sandoval," Scheana told Brock during the tiff, before remarking, "I don't like you today."

In a confessional, Brock explained his reasons for wanting a regular nanny and a schedule.

"I'm hoping that Scheana will come around, because I want to figure out what's next for me in my career," he said. "I'm not doing it while I'm at the house right now. It's really difficult when the schedule is all over the place. Getting a nanny is going to help me figure out how I can be the best dad, the best husband, and best businessman."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: