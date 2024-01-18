After two delightful, music-packed seasons of fun, Schmigadoon! won't be returning for a third season.

Series co-creator Cinco Paul took to X (Formerly Twitter) on Thursday to share the unfortunate news with fans that Apple TV+ had chosen not to proceed with a third season of the musical series.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!," Paul wrote, adding that the news is particularly disappointing as much of the unmade season had already been penned.

"The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won't be making it," Paul continued. "Such is life."

"I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen," he added. "It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did."

Paul also shared his heartfelt gratitude for the show's many fans, writing, "Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me."

Paul also kept the spark of hope alive in the conclusion of his post, leaving the door open for some sort of future for the show.

"This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon... and maybe it's even a happy beginning," he shared.

Schmigadoon! was co-created by Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writer of the series' original songs. Lorne Michaels executive produced with Andrew Singer, along with Micah Frank, who was co-executive producer.

The series followed Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), two New York doctors who stumble upon a hidden town while backpacking, and discover that everyone in the town acts and lives as if they are in a musical.

While the first season served as a send-up/homage of classic Broadway musicals, the second season finds the pair stumbling upon the magic city of Schmicago -- which led to a slew of musical homages to the Broadway musicals of the '70s and '80s.

The series featured performances from Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Tituss Burgess, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaime Camil and many others.

