Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Welcome Baby No. 3

Scooter Braun is a father of three!

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager welcomed his third child with wife Yael Cohen on Saturday. The couple took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the exciting news. Braun, 37, and Cohen, 32, shared the same pic of Cohen cradling the newborn, whose face they covered with a purple heart emoji.

"We're so in love," Cohen wrote, before revealing their first daughter's name, Hart Violet Braun.

Meanwhile, Braun shared a screenshot of Cohen's post with a longer message for his daughter.

"She came on her own schedule and her own time," he gushed. "Saturday morning (8 days late) we became 5.... and we wouldn't want it any other way. Welcome to the party Hart Violet Brawn! Daddy will always be here! And mommy... Mommy is a rockstar!! We love you! #sheownsme."

In addition to Hart, Braun and Cohen have two sons, Jagger, 3, and Levi, 2.

Back in June, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child with adorable pool-side pics.

About a month later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a daughter, and learned the exciting news by cutting a slice of cake to reveal pink icing.

