Scott Baio Won't Face Charges Over Nicole Eggert Sexual Abuse Allegations

Scott Baio will not be facing charges stemming from allegations of sexual abuse leveled against him by former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against the actor after Eggert filed a police report in February.

According to the DA's evaluation of the case, "The applicable statute of limitations to the crimes alleged by the victim have expired. Thus, the case is declined."

While there is currently no statute of limitations on cases involving sexual assault between an adult and a minor, there was a three-year statute of limitations in place in the 1980s, when Eggert claims the assault occurred, meaning the deadline to press charges passed many years ago.

In the police report filed with the LAPD back in February, the actress, now 46, claims that Baio sexually abused her beginning when she was 14 years old.

Baio previously denied Eggert's sexual abuse allegations, saying she is "provably wrong" and "deliberately lying." While he denied having a sexual relationship when she was underage, he did say that the two had consensual sex “well after she turned 18."

Eggert first went public with her allegations against Baio in a tweet posted in January, which read, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep."

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Eggert claimed that Baio expressed interest in her immediately when she began working on Charles in Charge in September 1986. Baio would have been 25 at the time.

"He immediately took to me and befriended me and earned my trust, and then he started expressing his love for me and talking about marriage in the future," she alleged. "And then I was still 14, before my 15th birthday, and we were at his house, in his car, in his garage, and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger, and that's when the sexual touching and abuse started."

One day after Eggert's interview with Kelly, Baio sat down with Good Morning America, where he insisted that he and Eggert only had sex when she was an adult and accused Eggert of changing her story about the alleged incident multiple times.

"I'm trying to figure out which time she's lying and which time she's not lying, because the story seems to change quite a bit," Baio told GMA. "I can't keep up with her, honestly."

