Scott Disick is not pleased with the Kardashian-Jenner clan in a new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As the family is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scott confronts the group in the new clip.

"There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal. She leaked me being there to the press," Scott says as the clip cuts to an upset-looking Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott then has a Zoom call with Kris Jenner and Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

"I don't trust anybody here," he tells the group.

Scott doesn't specifically note where he was that was leaked, but the timing lines up with his brief rehab stint that was publicized in May. He entered the rehab facility, but left shortly after the news broke.

At the time, a source told ET that Kourtney and Scott's then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, influenced his decision to seek help.

The Zoom call from the promo also marks the first time fans will see Rob Kardashian back on his family's reality show. Rob has been spending more time with his family publicly and seems geared to make a return to the show as the E! series finishes out season 18 this fall.

In addition to Scott's drama, Khloe is also dealing with a lot when the show returns. She first confronts her then-ex, Tristan Thompson, saying, "Why couldn't you be that when we were together?"

But before there's time to dwell on their complicated relationship, Khloe comes down with a serious illness that causes her to get a coronavirus test.

"I'm super worried that Khloe's so sick," Kim says on FaceTime in one clip.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

