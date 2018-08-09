Scott Disick is sticking up for Khloe Kardashian.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 35-year-old reality star pulls a prank on Kris Jenner after Khloe claims she was art shamed by her famous momager.

Scott meets up with an actor named Richardson Jones, who he hires to play "very famous artist" Art Vandelay, a person made up by George Costanza on Seinfeld.

"Today will be the day that we introduce Kris to this artist," Scott explains. "Hopefully everything goes well and she falls for it."

"You have to remember here, this guy has absolutely no knowledge of art," he adds. "The only thing he knows is how to basically pretend that he knows."

When Kris arrives, Scott introduces her to Art immediately.

"You're name is Art? And you're in an art gallery? And you're an artist?" she asks. "This is amazing!"

Trying to connect with her new artist pal, she then asks, "Are you going to Art Basel again this year?" to which he responded, "Absolutely."

In case you missed it, in another clip released earlier this week, Khloe accuses her mom of "art shaming" her when Kris suggests she go to an art class after she inquires about a piece of artwork in Kris' office.

"Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up," Khloe argues. "You should be like, 'Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is…' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated."

"You can't art shame people just because they know less than you," she continues. "I'm your f**king daughter and you're art shaming me and it's mean."

