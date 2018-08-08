Khloe Kardashian is not here for shaming of any kind.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's episode Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, 34-year-old Khloe accuses her mother, Kris Jenner, of "art shaming" her.

"You need to go to, like, an art class," Kris tells Khloe after her daughter inquires about a piece of artwork by Jeff Koons in the 62-year-old momager's office.

"Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up," Khloe argues. "You should be like, 'Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is…' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated."

While Khloe confesses that she thinks it's "great" her mom has become interested in art, she doesn't appreciate her seemingly high-and-mighty attitude, especially since Kris "has not known about art for years and years," and is "just learning" about it.

"You can't art shame people just because they know less than you," Khloe tells her mother. "I'm your f**king daughter and you're art shaming me and it's mean."

Khloe's fight with her mom isn't the only family feud going on this season!

During Sunday's season premiere of KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian was being difficult about scheduling a photo shoot for the family's holiday card, which prompted Kim Kardashian West to call her sister "the least exciting to look at" and berate her for not running a company. While live tweeting the episode, Kourtney said that her priority is being a mother and that she was feeling spread thin at the time.

Kim fired back at her sister on Twitter, writing: "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Khloe then chimed in, asking Kourtney to "stop looping me into your drama with Kim." The Twitter spat ended with Kim assuring fans: "Don't ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!"

Here's more on the sister spat:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Come For Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Breakup Drama

Tristan Thompson Says He's ‘Proud’ of Khloe Kardashian in Rare Post

Khloe Kardashian Shares Endearing Snap of 'My Life' True Thompson

Related Gallery