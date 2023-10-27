Scott Disick Says He Might Want More Kids 'Later Down the Road'

Scott Disick is making his feelings known when it comes to the subject of a vasectomy -- and the snip-snip is a no-no.

The 40-year-old shared those feelings on the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. In the episode dubbed "It Takes a Village," Disick and Kris Jenner are on their way to the hospital at 5 a.m. so he can get an epidural. During the drive there the subject of a vasectomy comes up, and Disick, at first, jokes he's already gotten one.

"That's why I f**k all these random girls," he said, prompting Jenner to express some shock.

Disick ultimately admitted that he hasn't gotten one for a couple of reasons, the first of which, he admits, is that he's "too scared" to get one. The second reason?

"Just in case if later down the road maybe I want to have more kids or something," he shared.

Scott, of course, is father to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

At the moment it doesn't appear as though Disick's seeing anybody in particular. But his past has been well documented. He has a tendency to date women in their 20s, like models Sofia Richie 25, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 22. So much so that even his daughter, Penelope, has expressed her opinion on the women he's dated on last week's episode of The Kardashians.

While Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are discussing working with a matchmaker to set up Disick on a date, they mention he's interested in women in their 20s, and that's when Penelope chimed in saying, "No, 20s? You're 40! You're not going to date someone 19."

Disick's dating life was the subject of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, when former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios appeared on the show and a viewer called in to inquire about rumors surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Disick. The dating speculation was sparked after the two were spotted leaving a party in Miami together in May 2022.

The caller questioned Olympios, asking for clarification on her relationship status with Disick. Her response, though not entirely candid, added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Olympios, caught off guard by the caller's question, hesitated momentarily before delivering a coy "no comment." Her reluctance to divulge any details regarding her relationship with Disick left fans and viewers intrigued.

However, WWHL host Andy Cohen didn't let the opportunity pass without a playful comment. Cohen jokingly suggested that the pair's involvement might have been a "one-night stand.”

Olympios seemed to play along with Cohen's humorous quip, sharing a laugh and saying, Disick was a "good friend," implying that the two had a close bond. Keyword, had, since she noted they hadn't seen each other in a while.

