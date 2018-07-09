Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Snapped on Greek Getaway

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie appear to be enjoying a loved-up getaway in Mykonos, Greece.

Despite reports that the pair had split, ET recently confirmed they were back together and now they have been photographed abroad.

The two were snapped boarding a boat in Mykonos after enjoying lunch at Scorpios Restaurant on Sunday. Richie, 19, was wearing a bikini, while Disick, 35, donned a bright blue shirt.



Following the lunch date, they returned to their hotel in Santa Marina.

After multiple reports claimed the two had gone their separate ways last month, Disick took to social media saying, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Richie then reiterated their relationship status on her Instagram Stories.

"Whole [heart emoji]" she captioned a pic of the two sharing a passionate embrace on a plane.

Richie has shared updates from their adventure on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has been in Italy celebrating their daughter, Penelope’s sixth birthday.

See more below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Sofia Richie Says Scott Disick Is Her 'Whole Heart:' Why the Two Are Still Together

NEWS: Scott Disick Denies He and Sofia Richie Broke Up

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Scott Disick's Birthday With Throwback Photo of That Time She Slapped Him

Related Gallery