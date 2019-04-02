It's a family affair on Whiskey Cavalier for Scott Foley.

On Wednesday's episode of ABC's spy dramedy, Foley will be going up against a familiar face: his wife, Marika Dominczyk, who makes her debut as the "sexy, tough-as-nails" mercenary Tina Marek. During a mission in Eastern Europe, she collides with Team Whiskey and her unexpected arrival fuels romance, rivalry and shifting allegiances.

In ET's exclusive clip, Foley's FBI Special Agent Will Chase interrogates a handcuffed Tina about her credentials, testing her to see if she's really from Brooklyn and on their side or a double agent. When she assures them she's 100% who she says she is, Will isn't so easily swayed.

"How come we can't find any official records of any agency assignments, then?" he asks, seeing if she'll slip.

"I could ask your little team the same question," Tina fires back. "I'm CIA. I've been given the freedom to operate under deep cover for years."

"Must be nice," Will says, still unsure of this Tina character. His partner, CIA Agent Frankie Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan), confirms Tina's spiel, but like Will, has her own reservations: "Looks like we gotta take her at her word... or not."

But Tina has her latest mission on her mind -- reuniting a kidnapped baby to its parents as part of a larger human trafficking ring -- and as always, the clock is racing against them. Will advises Tina to stay put, which, since she's handcuffed, is his mild effort to crack a spy joke.

Meanwhile, Will and Frankie powwow with the rest of the team about Tina and if they should trust her at her word. "So it looks like Tina is on our side," Frankie reluctantly concludes, prompting one of the team members to shout out with excitement. And just when Will tells his team that they're doing the mission their way, let's just say Tina has other ideas. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

