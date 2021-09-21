Scott Foley on Where He and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Stand Now

Scott Foley is opening up about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen asked Foley about his time on the late '90s hit, Felicity, where Garner played his girlfriend on the show. Foley revealed that the pair then dated in real life before getting married.

"I got married during Felicity. It was a short lived marriage," Foley said of his union with the Yes Day actress. "We were together for a total of about five years. I say that, I downplay that because my wife's right behind me."

Foley and Garner married in October 2000 after meeting on the set two years before. They separated in March 2003 before finalizing their divorce in March 2004.

Foley went on to marry actress Marika Domińczyk in 2007, but having her in-studio for the surely awkward conversation didn't stop Cohen from getting some extra hot tea.

"And how did you two meet?" Cohen probed.

Despite Foley and Garner's short-lived romance, Cohen said that the former couple "both seem like genuinely nice people," before asking where things stand between the former co-stars and whether he'd avoid Garner if he ran into her in public.

"No, you have to say hello. You're very civil. I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine," Foley explained. It wouldn't be something that we would search out, but I've seen her a few times, especially when we were living in LA and Marika has been with me and, you know, everybody says, 'Hi,' and you're cordial and you move on. That’s life right?"

Garner, who went on to marry and later divorce Ben Affleck, opened up about her divorce from Foley in a 2013 interview with Allure.

"Oh, he's a great guy," Garner said at the time. "We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us...He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."

For more on Foley, including where he stands on a Felicity revival, check out the links below.

