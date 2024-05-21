Sean "Diddy" Combs is being accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a model, who also claims her career opportunities "quickly began to dwindle then evaporated entirely" following the alleged assault at the rapper's New York City studio.

According to court documents obtained by ET, model Crystal McKinney claims she met the embattled rap mogul in 2003 when she was 20 years old at the behest of an unnamed fashion designer who introduced her to him during a Men's Fashion Week event held at popular restaurant Cipriani in New York City.

McKinney claims the fashion designer "began to direct [her] appearance, as he sought to ensure Combs found her attractive." When she got to the restaurant, McKinney alleges the designer insisted she sit right across from Diddy, whom she claims began making a pass at her with flirtatious comments and later insisted she "was going to make it big one day" as a model." At that point, McKinney claims she had already been signed with the popular modeling agency, IMG, and modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Macy's, and others after winning MTV's inaugural Model Mission in 1998 at just 17 years old.

McKinney claims Diddy promised her he was going to help her career. But throughout the night, McKinney claims Diddy's flirting bordered "on leering, as he leaned across the table towards her" and "plied [her] with alcohol throughout the dinner as he repeatedly refilled her glass with wine."

After dinner, McKinney alleges Diddy invited her to his studio. She claims she obliged under the reassurance they wouldn't be alone in the studio. But when she got to the studio, McKinney claims "she found Combs and several other men seated together." She claims they were passing around "a bottle of Hennessy and joints."

McKinney alleges she took a hit, which she said "felt very powerful." The model claims in her lawsuit that she "later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance." She also claims Diddy "pressured her to imbibe more alcohol and marijuana by telling her that she was acting too uptight."

McKinney stated in court documents that she "felt as if she was floating," and that after seeing that she was very intoxicated, "[Diddy] demanded [she] follow him." She claims Diddy physically led her to the bathroom where he "forced himself [on her] and began kissing her without her consent."

She claims Diddy then "shoved her head down to his crotch before commanding her to 'suck it.'" She alleges she refused but Diddy "pushed her head down onto his phallus and forced her to perform oral sex on him."

McKinney claims Diddy ultimately led her back to the studio and "felt more and more woozy" before losing consciousness. She claims she "awakened in shock to find herself in a taxicab heading back to the designer's apartment." She also claims that "as her consciousness returned, [she] realized that she had been sexually assaulted by Combs."

Following the alleged assault, McKinney claims Diddy had her "blackballed" in the industry and "utilized his significant influence to impede [her] career growth."

Then, sometime in 2004, McKinney claims she attempted suicide and was hospitalized. And in the ensuing years, McKinney claims she experienced alcohol and drug addiction "as she attempted to cope with the emotional trauma of being assaulted."

McKinney -- who claims the clothing she wore on the night of the alleged assault remains unwashed and wrapped in plastic -- stated her marriage (from 2006 to 2010) "fell apart as she had a mental breakdown precipitated by memories of the assault."

McKinney, who lives in Georgia, is suing Diddy for sexual assault under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

This is now the sixth sexual assault lawsuit Diddy is facing. It was R&B singer Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November that set Diddy's legal troubles in motion. Months after that initial lawsuit -- which the parties "amicably" settled less than 24 hours later -- security footage surfaced last week -- published by CNN -- showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. The video, complete with multiple camera angles, was dated March 5, 2006.

Diddy has since broken his silence in wake of the video and said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions in the video.

The rap mogul's not only embroiled in multiple lawsuits, but he's also at the center of a federal investigation that appears to be tied to sex trafficking allegations. Diddy's attorney denied the claims against the artist while decrying law enforcement's tactics following a raid at Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

