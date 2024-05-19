Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out for the first time, since the video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was released.

On Sunday, the hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to share a video message, in which he says he's sorry.

"I'm truly sorry," the 54-year-old captioned the video.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f****d up -- I hit rock bottom -- but I make no excuses," a somber looking Combs says to the camera.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

The Bad Boy records founder ended his message with an apology.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace," he said. "I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

On Friday, an alarming never-before-seen video of Combs assaulting Ventura -- who was his then-girlfriend -- was released by CNN.

The footage obtained and published by CNN and dated March 5, 2016 shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking his then-girlfriend in clips compiled from multiple camera angles. The footage corresponds to an incident highlighted in Ventura's explosive 35-page lawsuit, in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018. A day after the "Me & U" songstress filed her lawsuit against Combs, the two reached a settlement.

According to CNN, the footage appears to show the father of seven during an incident that, per Ventura's complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs after the model and grabs her by the back of the neck, throwing her to the floor. He then turns to kick her as she lays on the ground.

Combs retrieves Ventura's dropped purse and weekend bag from the floor near the elevators before turning to kick Ventura again. He then begins to drag Ventura by the neck of her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

The footage comes several months after the two reached a settlement in her rape lawsuit against the music mogul. Ventura and Combs went public with their romance in 2012 -- though it was speculated that they were together around 2008. However, the pair officially ended their romance in 2018.

Following the release of the video, Ventura's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, responded via a statement to ET.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he shared. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, also took to social media to speak out and defend his wife -- and other victims of domestic violence -- amid the video.

"To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety," his message read in part. "We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved."

On Saturday, the Los Angeles District Attorney also released a statement, amid the video, stating that they would not be able to file charges as a result of the incident.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," the statement said. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement continues.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

Combs currently faces five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Diddy broke his silence after the fourth lawsuit was filed in less than a month from the first three lawsuits. He took to Instagram and said, "Enough is enough."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

