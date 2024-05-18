The Los Angeles District Attorney has issued a statement on the disturbing security camera footage from 2016 that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

Following CNN sharing the video on Friday, the D.A.'s office shared a statement to social media on Saturday, which reads, "We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement continues. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

The security footage, dated March 5, 2016, shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking Ventura in clips compiled from multiple camera angles. The footage corresponds to an incident highlighted in Ventura's explosive 35-page lawsuit, filed in November 2023, in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

Cassie and Diddy went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love." They split for good in October 2018.

Cassie claimed the "Missing You" rapper began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy Records label. She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."

The singer also claimed Diddy would often punch, beat, kick, and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

According to CNN, the footage appears to show the father of seven during an incident that, per Ventura's complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs after the model and grabs her by the back of the neck, throwing her to the floor. He then turns to kick her as she lays on the ground.

Combs retrieves Ventura's dropped purse and weekend bag from the floor near the elevators before turning to kick Ventura again. He then begins to drag Ventura by the neck of her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the 2018 Met Gala. - Getty

Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura's lawyer, shared a statement with ET in response to the video's reveal. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he said. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Ventura and Combs settled her lawsuit a day after she filed.

In a statement to ET at the time, Combs said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said his attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Sources close to the situation told ET, "The decision to settle quickly and privately was largely influenced by considerations for Diddy's family."

But it's far from the end of Combs legal woes. The media mogul currently faces five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Diddy broke his silence after the fourth lawsuit was filed in less than a month from the first three lawsuits. He took to Instagram and said, "Enough is enough."

He added, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy was all smiles following Homeland Security raids on two of his homes. - ET

Back in March, Combs' homes were raided with reports saying the raids were tied to sex trafficking allegations. His sons Christian and Justin Combs, were handcuffed outside their Los Angeles home amid a raid executed by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which also raided the embattled music mogul's home in Miami.

In a statement to ET, HSI would only say that the raids were "part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners." It's been reported that the raids are tied to sex trafficking allegations and that the probe is helmed by the U.S. District Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

At this point, it's unclear if any of the litany of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs are tied to the raids. But a source previously told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with investigators for a probe related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have also been scheduled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

