Kesha's waking up a little differently these days. The 37-year-old singer made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's set at Coachella this weekend, taking the time to tweak the lyrics to her hit song "TiK ToK."

Taking to the stage in Indio, California, wearing a tank top that read, "I am mother," the singer made a clear statement in the opening line of her 2010 song.

"Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy," Kesha and Rapp both shouted, flipping the bird at the massive crowd. The original lyric was "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy."

Kesha and Reneé Rapp perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

The lyric changes comes amidst producer and rapper Diddy's ongoing legal battles. The 54-year-old hitmaker has been accused of sex trafficking, is the subject of several civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, and Homeland Security recently raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

Kesha herself recently ended her nine-year legal battle with her former music producer, Dr. Luke. She has teased hew new music after declaring last month, "First day I've owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome."

Reneé Rapp and Kesha perform onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

As for Diddy, the music producer is embroiled in a variety of legal entanglements.

In a recent lawsuit from music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Diddy was accused of having regular sex workers. Jade Ramey, a model named in Jones' lawsuit, recently denied Jones' claims to ET.

In his lawsuit against Diddy, Jones alleges that Ramey was among "the women who ... were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey told ET earlier this month. "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

In court documents obtained by ET, Jones claimed Diddy paid a monthly stipend to Ramey, City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, who has since called the allegations categorically false.

Sean Diddy Combs - Bryan Steffy/WireImage

In addition to suing Diddy for sexual assault and harassment, Jones also claimed he was cheated out of more than $50,000 for his work on Diddy's September 2023 release, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The R&B singer Cassie Ventura first sued Diddy in November claiming he raped her over the course of their years-long relationship. But some 24 hours later, Cassie and Diddy struck a settlement deal ending her lawsuit. In a statement to ET, Diddy said at the time of the settlement, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, also said in a statement to ET at the time. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

After three more women accused Diddy of sexual assault in lawsuits, the rapper broke his silence and said, "Enough is enough."

He added in his social media statement, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Coachella isn't the first time Kesha has tweaked the lyrics to "TiK ToK." In November 2023, shortly after Cassie settled her lawsuit against Diddy, Kesha performed on her Only Love Tour at the Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium, singing, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

