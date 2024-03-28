The first bombshell dropped on the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2023 when singer Cassie Ventura sued Sean "Diddy" Combs and accused him of rape, among other allegations of wrong doings. The 35-page lawsuit, riddled with graphic and disturbing claims, soon set off a litany of allegations brought forward by three other women who also accused the embattled rap mogul of sexual misconduct. Ventura and Diddy reached a settlement a day after her filing.

In a statement to ET at the time, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Combs' legal troubles seemingly reached a boiling point this year on March 25, when federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in what Homeland Security Investigations said was part of an ongoing investigation. It's been reported that the probe, being helmed by the Southern District of New York, is tied to sex trafficking allegations.

Aerial footage captured during the raid showed Diddy's sons -- Justin and Christian "King" Combs -- handcuffed outside of Diddy's home in Los Angeles. And as the feds executed the raid, authorities at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami also arrested a man accused in a lawsuit of being Diddy's so-called "drug mule."

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, blasted the feds for its "gross overuse of military-level force" amid the execution of search warrants.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

At this point, it's unclear if the string of lawsuits filed against Diddy are tied to the case the feds are currently building, but a source told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with investigators for a probe related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have reportedly been scheduled.

Things have since taken a twist. Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claimed in his lawsuit against Diddy that 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, was one of Diddy's sex workers. Joy has since responded to the claim as categorically false. Soon after denying the claim, Joy shared a statement accusing 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse.

In a statement to ET, 50 Cent denied the accusation and claimed Joy's "baseless accusations" are in response to him filing for sole custody of their son, Sire.

To better understand how we got here, ET takes a look back at Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy and the ensuing fallout.

Cassie Sues Diddy

Cassie claimed in court documents that Diddy began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy records label. She claims Diddy "lured" her "into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions." Among the number of disturbing allegations made in her lawsuit included claims that Diddy would often punch, beat, kick and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

Cassie also claimed she was "trapped" by his "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking." More specifically, Cassie claimed Diddy would force her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters, which the singer claimed Diddy referred to as a "freak off," or "FO." The court documents claimed that Diddy "would repeatedly tell Ms. Ventura at random moments that he wanted an FO, and Ms. Ventura was eventually expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers."

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. - Getty

Diddy has vehemently denied these allegations.

The "Me & U" singer went public with her relationship with Diddy in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

They split in October 2018.

Cassie and Diddy Reach Settlement

Some 24 hours after she filed her lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court, Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement.

Sources close to the situation tell ET, "The decision to settle quickly and privately was largely influenced by considerations for Diddy's family."

Diddy Faces More Lawsuits

Less than two weeks after he and Cassie settled their lawsuit, Diddy faced two more accusations of sexual assault in a lawsuit that echoed many of Cassie's allegations.

According to court documents, a second woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. The complaint claimed that Dickerson-Neal knew Combs through shared acquaintances and appeared with him in a music video for "Straight From the Soul," by Finesse and Synquis.

Dickerson-Neal claimed she "reluctantly agreed" to a dinner with Combs, where he allegedly slipped a drug in her drink when she left to use the restroom, and soon "couldn't independently stand or walk." The music executive allegedly "pushed" Dickerson-Neal to stick with him as he "attended to a few things in the city" and later brought her to "a place he was staying to sexually assault her."

Sean Combs at Howard University on Oct. 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. - Getty

"Days later, a male friend revealed to her that he had viewed the 'sex tape' along with other men," the court documents alleged. "Horrified, Ms. Dickerson asked how many others saw it, to which he responded, 'everyone.'"

A third woman, who filed the suit as a Jane Doe, claimed Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at the latter's apartment more than three decades ago.

Doe claimed that she met the men at an event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records at the company's offices. "Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night," the lawsuit states. Later at Hall's apartment, Doe alleges she "was coerced into having sex with Combs."

"After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized," the lawsuit states. "As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him."

On Dec. 6, 2023, a fourth woman accused Diddy of sexual assault. The woman claimed Diddy participated in a "gang rape" of a then-17-year-old in 2003. After that lawsuit came to light, Diddy spoke out on social media and said, "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones also sued Diddy and accused him of sexual assault, harassment and not paying him for work done on The Love Album. In that lawsuit, Jones went on to also claim that 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, was one of Diddy's sex workers.

50 Cent's Documentary

On the same day Diddy faced the fourth accuser, 50 Cent took to social media to share that his production company was working on a Diddy documentary about the myriad of sexual assault allegations made against him.

A representative for Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the news to ET in a statement.

That day, 50 Cent shared a snippet of what he's filmed so far, which included former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry alleging that Diddy would spike bottles of alcohol and serve them only to women who attended the parties he hosted.

50 Cent and Diddy. - Getty

Curry also alleged that Diddy warned his crew not to drink from those bottles and only drink from the bottles he set aside for him and the rest of his crew. According to 50 Cent, proceeds from the documentary will benefit victims of sexual assault and rape.

Celebrities Speak Out

Members of the R&B group Danity Kane spoke out in support of Cassie. The girl group -- which included, at various times, Aubrey O'Day, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres and Shannon Bex -- was formed on Diddy's iteration of Making the Band in 2005 and later signed to the rapper and producer's Bad Boy Records.

O'Day shared her thoughts in a statement to ET, saying, "I am in full support of Cassie. It isn't easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!"

After the feds raided Diddy's homes, O'Day took to her Instagram Stories to share a headline detailing the raids. She also added her commentary with a cryptic message: "What you sow, you shall reap."

Diddy's Homes Raided

The rap mogul's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal law enforcement on March 25.

In a statement to ET, Homeland Security Investigations shared, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."

ET has reached out to Diddy's reps and attorneys for comment.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources said the case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York, and that it appears to be tied to sex trafficking allegations. The outlet also reported that two of the handcuffed men in the helicopter footage appear to be Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

Diddy Spotted in Miami

Diddy was photographed pacing around the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport at approximately 3 p.m. on the day his homes were raided. He had his cell phone in his hand and appeared to be alone.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Combs can be seen walking around freely outside the customs office at the airport, reportedly hours after the raids were initiated.

The So-Called 'Mule'

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by ET, Brendan Paul was arrested on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Paul, 25, was taken into custody for being in possession of cocaine and marijuana candy.

Paul is the same person mentioned in music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. According to court documents obtained by ET, Jones accuses Paul of being Combs' "mule" and that Paul "acquires and distributes Mr. Combs [d]rugs, and [g]uns."

Mugshot of Brendon Paul. - Department of Homeland Security

It's unclear if Paul's arrest is connected to the probe that's embroiled Diddy, but the same law enforcement agency that raided Diddy's homes also took Paul into custody.

In a statement to ET, Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, said, "We do not plan on trying this case in the media all issues will be dealt with in Court."

Jones sued Diddy, among other things, for unpaid work he produced on Diddy's The Love Album.

What's Possibly Next

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers who is not involved with this case, tells ET that the fact that the case seems to be being helmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York means Diddy is in dangerous legal waters.

"The case seems to be coming out of the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, which is one of the most prestigious in the country, which leads me to believe that this may be related to the allegation that came out initially when Cassie filed her lawsuit in November," Rahmani says.

He adds, "The government likely has a very strong case against Diddy. They don't execute these types of search warrants until they have talked to witnesses, have gathered evidence, and they believe they have an ironclad case. Not only that, they have to get a federal judge to sign off on the search warrant, so I believe the case against Diddy is very strong."

If a trial takes place, don't expect cameras in the courtroom.

"That's because of the federal rules of criminal procedure," Rahmani says. "So, we'll see the courtroom sketch artists that we typically see in federal cases."

50 Cent's Ex Speaks Out

In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' sexual assault and harassment lawsuit against Diddy, the music producer claimed that 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, was one of Diddy's sex workers. In court documents, Jones claimed Joy was one of three women Diddy "bragged about" paying a "monthly stipend" for their sex work. Joy has since responded to the claim as categorically false.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit," Joy said in a statement shared on social media. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

Joy dated the "In Da Club" rapper for a year until they split in 2012, just months after their son, Sire, was born.

Soon after denying Jones' claims, Joy shared a statement on Instagram in which she accuses 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse.

"We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," she wrote in her statement. "Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

In a statement to ET, 50 Cent denied the accusation and claimed Joy's "baseless accusations" are in response to him filing for sole custody of their son, Sire.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," the statement read. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

