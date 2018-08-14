Robin Wright may be ready to jet off on her honeymoon, but her ex-husband, Sean Penn, is enjoying a romantic vacation of his own.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a day at the beach with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Leila George, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Monday, days after Wright married Clement Giraudet.

Penn, who turns 58 on Friday, put his toned bod on display as he got some sun in green swim trunks and a hat. The two-time Oscar winner was photographed chatting it up with George, before she took a dip in the ocean. The couple has been dating for two years.

Backgrid

According to Vogue Paris, Wright and Giraudet tied the knot on Saturday. She was previously married to Penn from 1996 to 2010, and they share two kids together: 27-year-old daughter Dylan and 25-year-old son Hopper.

Dylan appeared to be at the ceremony, as she posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, captioned, "Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃."

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

