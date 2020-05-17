Sebastian Yatra and Tini Split After Almost a Year Together

Sebastian Yatra and Tini are going their separate ways.

The pair shared the news on Twitter on Saturday, after nearly a year together. Sebastian, 25, and Tini, 23, confirmed they were dating in June 2019 with PDA pics on social media. They collaborated on two tracks, "Quiero Volver" and "Oye."

"We lived beautiful moments, but sometimes things don't turn out how you imagine. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and the nice memories will always be there in our hearts," Sebastian and Tini wrote in Spanish.

"Thanks for all the support, we love you a lot," they added.

Just two days before announcing their breakup, Sebastian and Tini dropped an at-home version of "Oye." Sebastian gushed about working with his then-girlfriend on the song while speaking with ET at the Latin GRAMMY Awards in November.

"It's just insane, being able to sing this song with her... It's one of the most beautiful songs in the world," he said of "Oye." "She's so talented, she's such a special girl. I love her with all my heart."

"We love to watch movies, hang out, just talk... anything, absolutely anything. We're laughing all day together, so I think that's the best part of the relationship," Sebastian added. "We're not only boyfriend and girlfriend, but we're best friends."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sebastián Yatra Says Friend Joe Jonas Will Be an 'Amazing Dad' (Exclusive)

Sebastian Yatra on the 'Best Part' of His Relationship With Girlfriend Tini (Exclusive)

Sebastián Yatra and Tini Drop Emotional New Collaboration 'Oye' -- Watch the Music Video

Sebastián Yatra Reveals the 'Best Part' of His Relationship With Girlfriend Tini (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery