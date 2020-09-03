Sech just dropped a sizzling new collaboration! The Panamanian artist teamed up with J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Rosalía and Farruko for his "Relacion (Remix)." The artists dropped the track and its accompanying music video, filmed in Miami and directed by Fernando Lugo, on Thursday.

"The remix came to me suddenly, from an idea that just popped into my head. Around the same time, I heard that several colleagues really liked the song. The first to come on board was Balvin. I called him and said, 'Bro, I have this idea and I hear your voice on this part of the track,' and he said, 'Well, let’s go!'" Sech tells ET about the Dimelo Flow, Slow Mike and Cerebra-produced remix.

"After that, my mind kept spinning, and although I was a little hesitant about reaching out at first, I decided to let faith take the lead," he continues. "When I heard DY liked the song, I reached out to his management and worked to make it happen. After he came on board, my producer, Dimelo Flow, told me he heard Farruko’s voice on another part, and from there Farru came onboard, then Rosalía. The truth is, this is something really, really beautiful for me, and I’m extremely humbled. I’m proud to be able to share this dream collaboration with my fans."

The video, meanwhile, sees the artists in an "out of this world" concept. It tells the story of two astronauts that descend to an unknown planet. There, the man and woman reveal the truth about their feelings for one another, before leaving behind everything that binds them to a world full of meaningless and insignificant rules.

"Relación" is off of Sech's sophomore album, 1 of 1. The 26-year-old singer has previously collaborated with Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Farruko.

Balvin spoke with ET in March about creating and releasing new music amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the reggaetonero had his reservations about dropping his album Colores.

"I asked, 'Do you guys want the album or not?' And 99 percent of the response was, 'Yes, drop that now. We need vibes, we need Colores.' I knew it was time to give back and forget about competition and drop the music," he said.

"When you do things with your heart, they end up being amazing," Balvin continued. "The love has been amazing on my album. I'm grateful that we did it and that I didn't stop it. My fans are never going to forget that J Balvin dropped an album in this moment."

