See All of the Cutest Couples at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards
Love is in the air at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that the red carpet at music's biggest night was full of cute couples.
Many of the adorable pairs made no secret of their affection for each other, with Meghan Trainor even getting a kiss on the cheek from her new husband, Daryl Sabara, as she posed for pics.
Prior to starting her highly anticipated hosting duties, Alicia Keys adorably coordinated with her husband, Swizz Beatz, with stunning black and red looks.
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard smiled alongside his wife, Hayley Stommel. The pair recently announced that they're expecting their second child. They already share a 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.
Keep scrolling for even more GRAMMYs couples!
The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
