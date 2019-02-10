See All of the Cutest Couples at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards

Love is in the air at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that the red carpet at music's biggest night was full of cute couples.

Many of the adorable pairs made no secret of their affection for each other, with Meghan Trainor even getting a kiss on the cheek from her new husband, Daryl Sabara, as she posed for pics.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Prior to starting her highly anticipated hosting duties, Alicia Keys adorably coordinated with her husband, Swizz Beatz, with stunning black and red looks.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard smiled alongside his wife, Hayley Stommel. The pair recently announced that they're expecting their second child. They already share a 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keep scrolling for even more GRAMMYs couples!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

André Murillo and Tori Kelly John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

James Blake and Jameela Jamil Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd ​​Steve Granitz/WireImage​

Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves Steve Granitz/WireImage

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

