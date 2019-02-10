Grammys

See All of the Cutest Couples at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards

By Paige Gawley‍
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Love is in the air at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that the red carpet at music's biggest night was full of cute couples.

Many of the adorable pairs made no secret of their affection for each other, with Meghan Trainor even getting a kiss on the cheek from her new husband, Daryl Sabara, as she posed for pics.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Prior to starting her highly anticipated hosting duties, Alicia Keys adorably coordinated with her husband, Swizz Beatz, with stunning black and red looks. 

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard smiled alongside his wife, Hayley Stommel. The pair recently announced that they're expecting their second child. They already share a 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel

Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keep scrolling for even more GRAMMYs couples!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
André Murillo and Tori Kelly

André Murillo and Tori Kelly

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown

Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
James Blake and Jameela Jamil

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

​​Steve Granitz/WireImage​
Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Ashlee Simpson Says Sister Jessica Is 'Doing Good' Despite Challenging Third Pregnancy

2019 GRAMMYs Live Updates: Here Are All the Big Winners From the Pre-Telecast Ceremony

BTS 'Stayed Up All Night' Working on New Music Before the 2019 GRAMMY Awards (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello Turns Heads in Sparkling Pink Dress at 2019 GRAMMY Awards

Related Gallery

 