See Bella Hadid With a Shaved Head in High-Fashion Look

Bella Hadid channeled her inner Ex Machina character -- complete with a shaved head -- to pull off a new fall campaign.

The 26-year-old supermodel offered a preview of what she'd look like with a bald head for a Marc Jacobs' Heaven fall 2023 campaign. The artificial intelligence-inspired look featured the brand's famous Kiki boots, metal accessories and, of course, Bella's smokey eyes.

Perhaps the most iconic photo -- shot by Carlijn Jacobs -- features Bella in her birthday suit while looking over her right shoulder. She gives off serious cyborg vibes with a silver tentacle bulging out of her spine and curving behind her. The brand's Network ear cuff completes the look.

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

Another iconic shot features Bella in a metal suit and black Kiki boots. There's also a shot of Bella kissing a robot, similar to Eva in Alex Garland's 2015 sci-fi thriller. Danielle Emerson styled the supermodel.

For those wondering, Bella didn't actually shave her head. According to Vogue, Bella returned to her brunette locks at the end of the photoshoot. It was fun while it lasted, though.

See the rest of Bella's look for Marc Jacobs:

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

CARLIJN JACOBS for Marc Jacobs

