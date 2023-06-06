Barbie's Dreamhouse is becoming a reality!

Christina Hall and James Bender, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson and more HGTV stars are teaming up for a new competition series that will see them Barbie-fy one room in a Southern California home, creating the ultimate Barbie Dreamhouse.

Egypt and Mike will take inspiration from the neon 1990s Barbie style to reimagine the entryway, living room and dining room, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, will create a Disco-themed 1970s den for Ken, while Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin tap into 1980s glam to bring the primary suite to life.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will be in charge of the front yard and exterior, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will build the home's Y2 K-era backyard wonderland. The home will also feature a chic office worthy of Barbie's storied resume, designed by Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle.

Hosted by Ashley Graham, HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, isn't just a competition series, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover staycation in the completed home.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Hall and Bender about the Barbie-tastic series, which premieres on the network July 19, and why they're the duo to watch out for.

"It truly is Barbie's dreamhouse," Hall gushed. "It's magic," Bender added.

Hall admittedly tried on all the doll-like outfits while designing the home's futuristic closet and dressing room.

"We played dress up," Bender revealed before the pair dished on the show's fierce competition.

"It's a fierce competition," Hall said. "It is," Bender agreed. "I mean, we looked at some of the things, taking a little peak, and it’s no joke."

But the duo went in with confidence, with the Christina in the Country star telling ET, "Trust me, from the second we found out we were doing this, we said we were gonna win it."

As for the overall home, Graham teased that it's as toy-like as viewers can imagine.

"A lot of the toyetic features that you remember in the dream houses are in this house," the supermodel shared.

The series will also see surprise celebrity guest appearances -- including from some of the Barbie movie's marquee talent. During the competition, acclaimed designer and Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler will serve as a head judge alongside HGTV designer and Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks, who will be joined by a weekly celebrity guest judge, with a lineup that includes Christian Siriano and ET's very own Nischelle Turner!

The four-part competition series airs July 16th on HGTV at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream the same day on Max.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch The 'Barbie' Cast Freak Out Over Seeing Their Own Dolls

Issa Rae Spills on Partying With Her 'Barbie' Co-Stars After Filming

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 20 Pieces

Watch The 'Barbie' Cast Freak Out Over Seeing Their Own Dolls This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery