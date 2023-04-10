See Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their Kids Dressed Up Together for Easter
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family arrived in style for Easter. On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, for the family's traditional church service at Windsor Castle.
For the occasion, the Cambridges coordinated their outfits. Kate, 41, stepped out in her Catherine Walker royal blue coat dress, which she paired with a pillbox hat from Lock and Co. and a pair of nude pumps. The duchess, who is no stranger to repeating her chic looks, wore the coat in 2022 for the Commonwealth Day service.
Next to her mother was Charlotte, who showed her off her sense of style in a blue floral-print dress with light blue tights and black shoes.
Meanwhile, William, 40, and George were twinning in smart blue suits, and the two heirs shared a moment as they greeted David Conner, Dean of Windsor, ahead of the service.
And Little Louis -- who made his Easter Sunday debut -- wore a blue suit jacket like his father and brother. However, the little royal sported shorts, as it is custom for younger royal boys to do during special occasions. Adding adorable flair, Louis' tie had bikes printed on it.
It was certainly a family affair, as the royals gathered for the service and marked the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II, and the second anniversary of Prince Philip's death.
King Charles III arrived with his wife, Camila, Queen Consort, sister, Princess Anne, and their brother, Prince Andrew. Ahead of church, the royals waved to fans before stepping inside for the private service.
Also in attendance was Princess Eugenie, who showed off her growing baby bump as she made her way into church with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also on hand for the celebration, as were Zara and Mike Tindall, and their two oldest children, Mia and Lena.
The next time royal watchers will see the entire immediate family together at one event will be for King Charles' coronation on May 6.
While the roles of other members have not been announced, it was revealed that George will serve as one of the monarch's pages for the historic event. It's not clear if Louis or Charlotte will have roles at the event.
Last week, a source told ET that William and Kate will make the decision about Louis' attendance closer to the date.
